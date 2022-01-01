Sliders in Perrysburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Perrysburg restaurants
Perrysburg restaurants that serve sliders

Bao Sliders (2) image

 

Shokudo Kitchen

27072 Carronade Dr Suite D, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bao Sliders (2)$7.50
Two fluffy Bao Buns with your choice of added protein. Topped with cucumbers, green onions, and sesame seeds.
More about Shokudo Kitchen
Poco Piatti image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Poco Piatti

3155 Chapel Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 3.9 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sliders
Ground chicken mixed with bread crumbs, parmesan and red pepper flakes. Topped with marinara and shredded parm. 3 or 5 to an order.
Great to suggest to tables with picky eaters or children.
Lamb Sliders
House Ground Lamb sliders topped with a caramelized onion cream cheese and baby arugula served on a brioche bun. 3 or 6 to an order.
Pair with Red or White Kefraya, or Sauvignon Blanc.
More about Poco Piatti

