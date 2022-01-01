Street tacos in Perrysburg
Perrysburg restaurants that serve street tacos
Cocina De Carlos
27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg
|Lunch Street Tacos
|$8.00
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or my favorite Al Pastor Pork. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
|Vegan Street Tacos
|$16.00
Three soft corn tacos with fresh cilantro, onions and lime. Choose from Vegan Al Pastor or grilled vegan sausage mix with corn and black beans (contains wheat)
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and guacamole.
|Street Tacos
|$3.50
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or Al Pastor Pork.
Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue
209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg
|Street Tacos
|$15.00
|Vegan Street Tacos
|$14.00
|Street Taco
|$4.00
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or Al Pastor Pork.
