Street tacos in Perrysburg

Perrysburg restaurants
Toast

Perrysburg restaurants that serve street tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Street Tacos$8.00
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or my favorite Al Pastor Pork. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
GLUTEN FREE
Vegan Street Tacos$16.00
Three soft corn tacos with fresh cilantro, onions and lime. Choose from Vegan Al Pastor or grilled vegan sausage mix with corn and black beans (contains wheat)
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and guacamole.
GLUTEN FREE
Street Tacos$3.50
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or Al Pastor Pork.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Cocina De Carlos
Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Tacos$15.00
Vegan Street Tacos$14.00
Street Taco$4.00
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken or Al Pastor Pork.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

