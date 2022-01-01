Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Perrysburg

Perrysburg restaurants
Perrysburg restaurants that serve tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.00
Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with your choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole
Also available “NAKED and gluten free” (No tortilla bowl)
Taco Supreme$10.00
4 soft flour tacos filled with cheese. 2 ground beef and 2 chicken. Lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Al Pastor Pork Tacos Gourmet$14.50
3 traditional “street” tacos with Pork simmered in chipotle mild sauce, fresh cilantro, onions. Our tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes..
Gluten FREE
Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Traditional Taco$3.00
Hard or soft shell tortilla, filled with your seasoned ground beef, with lettuce and cheese. Hard taco is GLUTEN FREE
Traditional Beef Tacos$13.00
Kids Beef Soft Taco
