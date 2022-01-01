Tacos in Perrysburg
Perrysburg restaurants that serve tacos
Cocina De Carlos
27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with your choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole
Also available “NAKED and gluten free” (No tortilla bowl)
|Taco Supreme
|$10.00
4 soft flour tacos filled with cheese. 2 ground beef and 2 chicken. Lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
|Al Pastor Pork Tacos Gourmet
|$14.50
3 traditional “street” tacos with Pork simmered in chipotle mild sauce, fresh cilantro, onions. Our tacos are cooked with fresh ingredients and exquisite flavors. Prepared with double stacked grilled “CORN” tortilla. Served with refried beans, spicy homemade salsa, cilantro, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes..
Gluten FREE
Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue
209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg
|Traditional Taco
|$3.00
Hard or soft shell tortilla, filled with your seasoned ground beef, with lettuce and cheese. Hard taco is GLUTEN FREE
|Traditional Beef Tacos
|$13.00
|Kids Beef Soft Taco