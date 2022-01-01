Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Perrysburg

Perrysburg restaurants
Perrysburg restaurants that serve tamales

Cocina De Carlos image

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Tamale$7.00
Handmade and filled with spicy pork mole, baked with red mild sauce and cheese
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
GLUTEN FREE
Tamale$3.00
Handmade and filled with spicy pork mole, baked with red mild sauce and cheese.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Cocina De Carlos
Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamale$3.00
Tamale is a traditional Mexican dish made with a corn based dough mixture filled with pork red mole, wrapped and slow stem cooked in corn husks, served with red salsa and shredded cheese.
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

