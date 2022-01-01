Tamales in Perrysburg
Perrysburg restaurants that serve tamales
Cocina De Carlos
27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg
|Lunch Tamale
|$7.00
Handmade and filled with spicy pork mole, baked with red mild sauce and cheese
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
GLUTEN FREE
|Tamale
|$3.00
Handmade and filled with spicy pork mole, baked with red mild sauce and cheese.
GLUTEN FREE
Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue
209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg
|Tamale
|$3.00
Tamale is a traditional Mexican dish made with a corn based dough mixture filled with pork red mole, wrapped and slow stem cooked in corn husks, served with red salsa and shredded cheese.