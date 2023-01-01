Tortilla soup in Perrysburg
Cocina De Carlos
27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg
|ToGo Tortilla Soup (16 oz.)
|$6.00
A large option of our freshman soup. Carlos’ Mama special recipe with fresh broth, spicy garden vegetables, cheese, fresh squeezed lime juice, Spanish rice and crispy tortilla chips
Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue
209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg
|Cup Tortilla Soup
|$3.00
Traditional Mexican soup made of fried corn tortilla pieces, submerged into a broth of tomato, garlic, onion, and guajillo pepper, epazote and cheese.
*Gluten Free
*Vegan available with out cheese