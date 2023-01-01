Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Perrysburg

Go
Perrysburg restaurants
Toast

Perrysburg restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Cocina De Carlos image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
ToGo Tortilla Soup (16 oz.)$6.00
A large option of our freshman soup. Carlos’ Mama special recipe with fresh broth, spicy garden vegetables, cheese, fresh squeezed lime juice, Spanish rice and crispy tortilla chips
More about Cocina De Carlos
Item pic

 

Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Tortilla Soup$3.00
Traditional Mexican soup made of fried corn tortilla pieces, submerged into a broth of tomato, garlic, onion, and guajillo pepper, epazote and cheese.
*Gluten Free
*Vegan available with out cheese
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Perrysburg

Carne Asada

Enchiladas

Chicken Sandwiches

Flan

Fajitas

Falafel Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Perrysburg to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (185 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston