Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Perrysburg

Go
Perrysburg restaurants
Toast

Perrysburg restaurants that serve tostadas

Cocina De Carlos image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Tostada$8.00
Flat crunchy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream and your choice of meat.
Served with rice, beans.
GLUTEN FREE
Tostada$4.50
Flat crunchy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or pork.
GLUTEN FREE
Lunch Vegan Tostada$10.00
Flat crunchy corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, tomato and guacamole. Served with Rice, beans, lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Cocina De Carlos
Item pic

 

Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada$3.00
Flat Corn Tortilla (GF), fried and covered with a light coat of refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, cobija cheese, sour cream and tomatoes. We loved cover with salsa fresca (salsa for chips).
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Perrysburg

Chicken Sandwiches

Falafel Salad

Nachos

Chicken Wraps

Enchiladas

Carne Asada

Lentil Soup

Burritos

Map

More near Perrysburg to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (219 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston