Tostadas in Perrysburg
Perrysburg restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Cocina De Carlos
FRENCH FRIES
Cocina De Carlos
27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg
|Lunch Tostada
|$8.00
Flat crunchy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream and your choice of meat.
Served with rice, beans.
GLUTEN FREE
|Tostada
|$4.50
Flat crunchy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or pork.
GLUTEN FREE
|Lunch Vegan Tostada
|$10.00
Flat crunchy corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, tomato and guacamole. Served with Rice, beans, lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue
Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue
209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg
|Tostada
|$3.00
Flat Corn Tortilla (GF), fried and covered with a light coat of refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, cobija cheese, sour cream and tomatoes. We loved cover with salsa fresca (salsa for chips).