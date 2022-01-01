Go
Perry's Family Diner

Perry’s Family Diner is a family restaurant serving home cooked Breakfast, Brunch, and BBQ, featuring dinner meals served family style.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Reg Bbq Sand$6.95
smoked chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato
Whole Waffle$3.49
Breakfast Family Style Option$8.95
Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Hash brown casserole, biscuits & gravy or french toast
Juicy Burger$7.95
1/4lb hand patted beef burger, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, with a fried onion ring
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwhich$3.49
BBQ Plate$7.95
Meat, 2 sides, Roll Cornbread, or bun
Homestyle Fries$2.49
Vanilla Yogurt Parfait$3.95
Vanilla yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and granola
2 Piece Fried Chicken Plate$7.95
Meat, 2 sides, Roll Cornbread, or bun
3 Sliced Tomato$2.49
Location

30432 Broad Street

Bruceton TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
