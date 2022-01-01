Perry's Family Diner
Perry’s Family Diner is a family restaurant serving home cooked Breakfast, Brunch, and BBQ, featuring dinner meals served family style.
Popular Items
Location
30432 Broad Street
Bruceton TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
