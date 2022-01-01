Perryville restaurants you'll love

Go
Perryville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Perryville

Perryville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Perryville restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1418 West Saint Joseph, Perryville

Avg 3.5 (353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Mary Jane Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS

Mary Jane Burgers & Brew

102 N. Jackson St, Perryville

Avg 4.7 (656 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Jane$8.50
Build your own burger! Our 6oz Beef patty served on our house bun.
Bulldoza$11.00
Our 6oz. beef patty topped with cheddar, our house made porter BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, and house made chipotle aioli. Served on our house bun.
Monk$11.50
Our 6oz. beef patty topped with bacon, brown ale beer cheese, and green onions. Served on a soft pretzel bun.
More about Mary Jane Burgers & Brew
Jackson Street BrewCo image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Jackson Street BrewCo

106 N Jackson St, Perryville

Avg 4.9 (317 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Crowler (OLO)$1.00
Please select which beer you'd like us to fill for you. Remember, you will need to present your ID upon pickup.
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Stuffed Mushrooms$5.00
More about Jackson Street BrewCo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Perryville

Pretzels

Map

More near Perryville to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Murphysboro

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Eureka

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Evansville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston