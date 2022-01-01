Perryville restaurants you'll love
Perryville's top cuisines
Must-try Perryville restaurants
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1418 West Saint Joseph, Perryville
|Popular items
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
More about Mary Jane Burgers & Brew
HAMBURGERS
Mary Jane Burgers & Brew
102 N. Jackson St, Perryville
|Popular items
|Plain Jane
|$8.50
Build your own burger! Our 6oz Beef patty served on our house bun.
|Bulldoza
|$11.00
Our 6oz. beef patty topped with cheddar, our house made porter BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, and house made chipotle aioli. Served on our house bun.
|Monk
|$11.50
Our 6oz. beef patty topped with bacon, brown ale beer cheese, and green onions. Served on a soft pretzel bun.