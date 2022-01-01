Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Perryville
/
Perryville
/
Chips And Salsa
Perryville restaurants that serve chips and salsa
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1418 West Saint Joseph, Perryville
Avg 3.5
(353 reviews)
Chips & Salsa Side
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
HAMBURGERS
Mary Jane Burgers & Brew
102 N. Jackson St, Perryville
Avg 4.7
(656 reviews)
Chips n' Salsa
$4.00
More about Mary Jane Burgers & Brew
