Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Perryville

Go
Perryville restaurants
Toast

Perryville restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1418 West Saint Joseph, Perryville

Avg 3.5 (353 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa Side
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Mary Jane Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS

Mary Jane Burgers & Brew

102 N. Jackson St, Perryville

Avg 4.7 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips n' Salsa$4.00
More about Mary Jane Burgers & Brew

Browse other tasty dishes in Perryville

Pretzels

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Perryville to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Murphysboro

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston