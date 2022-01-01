Grilled chicken in Perryville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1418 West Saint Joseph, Perryville

Avg 3.5 (353 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Mary Jane Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS

Mary Jane Burgers & Brew

102 N. Jackson St, Perryville

Avg 4.7 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
5oz Grilled Chicken$5.00
More about Mary Jane Burgers & Brew

