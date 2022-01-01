Pershing
Upscale delivery, for elevated experiences in the comfort of your home.
2415 East 5th St
Location
2415 East 5th St
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Lou's Eastside
Come in and enjoy!
Yellow Jacket Social Club
Come in and enjoy!
Tamale House East
Tex- Mex neighborhood spot. Family owned and operated since 1958. Beautiful outdoor dining. Following all social distancing guidelines. Please feel free to dine outside at this time in groups of 6 or less. Gracias
Canje
Traditional meets modern in this new age Caribbean cuisine restaurant. The name refers to the Canje Pheasant the national bird of Guyana. We pull inspiration not just from mainland Guyana but from many of the islands in the region. From Jamaica to Puerto Rico, Canje will explore cooking techniques, ingredients, and the many expressions of vibrant food across the region.