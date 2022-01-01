Go
Persimmon Provisions image

Persimmon Provisions

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

338 County Rd

Barrington, RI 02806

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

338 County Rd, Barrington RI 02806

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Black Pear

No reviews yet

Black Pear is a vibrant local pantry, offering café-style seating and an abundant selection of locally roasted coffee to include organic options & crafted by a certified barista. We will offer gourmet sandwiches, salads and seasonally inspired dishes to enjoy with us or take home.
We offer a unique selection of local cheeses and charcuterie, freshly baked pastries, desserts, and handcrafted culinary products.

East Bay Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrington Butchery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waterdog Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Persimmon Provisions

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston