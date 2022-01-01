Persimmon Provisions
Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
338 County Rd
Barrington, RI 02806
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
338 County Rd, Barrington RI 02806
Nearby restaurants
Black Pear
Black Pear is a vibrant local pantry, offering café-style seating and an abundant selection of locally roasted coffee to include organic options & crafted by a certified barista. We will offer gourmet sandwiches, salads and seasonally inspired dishes to enjoy with us or take home.
We offer a unique selection of local cheeses and charcuterie, freshly baked pastries, desserts, and handcrafted culinary products.
East Bay Oyster Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Barrington Butchery
Come in and enjoy!
Waterdog Kitchen & Bar
Come in and Enjoy