Go
Toast

Persnickety Crane Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

CUPCAKES • CAKES

209 Village Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (204 reviews)

Popular Items

Aloha Immunity Bowl$10.80
Mango, Acai, Pineapple, Cherries, pomegranate
Topped with Oranges, Chia Seeds, Pecans, Kiwi
Design Your Own Oatmeal$7.50
Mocha Latte, Brew Size 12 oz$5.90
"The Hipster" Apple Cheddar Bacon$10.90
White Cheddar Cheese, Honeycrisp Apple Slices, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Baby Spinach, European Butter & Four Berry Jam
Cappuccino, Brew Size 6 oz$4.90
Next Level Breakfast Bagel$10.50
Mini Smoothie Bowl$7.90
"The Waldorf" Southern Styled Sandwich$10.90
Cafe Latte, Brew Size 12 oz$5.30
"The Italian Garden" Turkey, Tomato, Pesto$10.90
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Basil Pesto, Cucumber, Vine-ripe Tomato, Avocado-Mayo Spread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

209 Village Ave

Yorktown VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tambora Latin Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yamachen Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Second Street American Bistro

No reviews yet

Our priority - Superior guest satisfaction!
Our motto - Upscale without being uppity!
Hours of operation:
Tuesday-Sundays 11:30am-10pm
Closed on Mondays
Online orders are final and generally not able to be modified. Call the restaurant for inquiries prior to ordering.

Skrimp Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston