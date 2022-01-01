Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Perth Amboy
/
Perth Amboy
/
Cheese Fries
Perth Amboy restaurants that serve cheese fries
Margarita's Deli
591 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$4.22
More about Margarita's Deli
Jama Grille - Perth Amboy
1096 Convery Boulevard, Perth Amboy
No reviews yet
Loaded Cheese Fries
$9.00
Comes with Sour cream on top and Pickled cabbage
More about Jama Grille - Perth Amboy
More near Perth Amboy to explore
Staten Island
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Edison
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Matawan
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Keyport
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1852 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1005 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston