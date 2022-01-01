Go
Peruvian Brothers

The Peruvian Brothers, Giuseppe and Mario Lanzone, serve authentic “Comida Criolla”, the tastiest part of their Peruvian heritage rooted in Andean, Spanish, African and Asian influences. The flavors that dominated their childhood in Lima are the tastes they craved most after moving to the United States. Sandwiches like Pan con Chicharrón, an addictive combination of salted pork loin and sweet potato pair nicely with fresh sides and salads packed with Superfoods from Peru. Recipes passed down in the Lanzone family as well as Chef Mario’s own original spins on traditional Peruvian favorites give the menu an authentic taste with a unique, healthy twist.

SANDWICHES

1280 4th St NE • $

Avg 4 (290 reviews)

Location

1280 4th St NE

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

