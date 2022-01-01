Go
Pescadero - Lakeview

1258 W. Belmont Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shaved Brussels Salad$15.00
Radicchio, Manchego, Pistachios, Baby Red Oak Apples, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette
Alaskan Halibut$36.00
Spicy Tomato Clam Broth, Sweet Pea Risotto, Pesto
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Wild Alaskan King Salmon$32.00
Wood Grilled, Sweet English Pea, Wild Mushrooms, Lemon Butter
Fish N' Chips$18.00
Lake Superior White Fish, Tartar Sauce, Broccoli Slaw, Parmesan Fries
Lobster Roll$28.00
Parmesan Fries$7.00
Seared Ahi Tuna$31.00
Wood Grilled, Hot Garlic Vinaigrette, Wasabi Potatoes, Bok Choy
Blackened Fish Tacos$19.00
Wood Grilled Mahi Mahi, Brocolli Green Apple Slaw, Avocado Creme Fraiche
Jumbo Sea Scallops$34.00
Sweet Corn Risotto, Sun Dried Tomato Butter
Location

1258 W. Belmont Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
