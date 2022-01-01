Go
pesce lulu

A fine fast casual seafood kitchen in NYC inspired by the open air seafood markets around the globe. Sourcing wild / sustainable seafood No antibiotics and No chemicals. Serving fish and shrimp tacos :: mahi sandwiches :: fisherman chowder :: fish bites :: shrimp skewers :: vegan sides :: craft beer selections and coastal organic wine list.

601 Lexington Ave

Popular Items

mahi sandwich : fish chowder lunch set$22.00
wild mahi mahi prepared grilled a la plancha nested on a bed of greens : red cabbage remoulade : pickled onion : signature green sauce. In a buttered and lightly toasted balthazar brioche bun.
this lunch set comes with fisherman’s chowder
seafood platter combo$23.50
choose your market seafood grilled "a la plancha" plus + two sides
(+add 3rd side with combo for +3.8)
(+add fisherman’s chowder 8oz +6)
---
Side Options:
osaka - red cabbage : red pepper : cilantro : preserved lemon : lime ponzu + umami
cavolo - kale : carrots : pepitas : cashew : gold sauce
mediterranean - cucumber : tomato : red onion : olive oil + lemon juice : fresh herbs : smoked salt
israeli couscous - couscous : red peppers : olive oil : lemon juice : fresh herbs : spices
chickpeas - garbanzo beans : green sauce : pickled jalapeño : smoked salt
golden potato - chipotle mayo : smoked salt : fresh herbs
yu choy greens - lime ponzu, : umami : black sesame seeds : preserved lemon
mahi sandwich : fries lunch set$20.00
wild mahi mahi prepared grilled a la plancha nested on a bed of greens : red cabbage remoulade : pickled onion : signature green sauce. In a buttered and lightly toasted balthazar brioche bun.
this lunch set comes with french fries
water sparkling$3.45
San Pelligreno artisanal sparkling bubbly water
fisherman’s chowder$12.80
classic manhattan style tomato base chowder : caramelized onions : carrots : celery : san marazano tomatoes : mahi mahi : salmon : cod : whiting : herbs + spices + balthazar herbal foccachia.
mahi fish sandwich$16.80
wild mahi mahi prepared grilled a la plancha nested on a bed of greens : red cabbage remoulade : pickled onion : signature green sauce on a buttered lightly toasted balthazar brioche bun.
dos tacos combo + one side$12.80
dos tacos + one side
(add+ a 2nd side with combo for 3.8)
two mexican style street tacos with your choice of beer battered fish : : grilled shrimp : : grilled mahi mahi (+2.00) corn tortilla, red cabbage, pickled onions, pickled jalapenos, green sauce, and chipotle mayo.
(add an additional side for $3.80)
uno taco$4.00
mexican style street taco with your choice of beer battered fish : : grilled shrimp (+1) : : grilled mahi mahi (+1) corn tortilla, red cabbage, pickled onions, pickled jalapenos, green sauce, and chipotle mayo.
fish + chips$13.80
wild alasken cod beer battered :: french fries + chipotle mayo
uno taco$4.50
mexican style street taco with your choice of beer battered fish : : grilled shrimp : : grilled mahi mahi (+1.00) corn tortilla, red cabbage, pickled onions, pickled jalapenos, green sauce, and chipotle mayo.
Location

NYC NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
