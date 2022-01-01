Go
Toast
  • /
  • Buffalo
  • /
  • Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

Serving WNY's best Pizza & Boneless Wings since 97!

8065 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sheet Cheese Pizza$34.99
Blue Cheese **Don't Forget the BC**$1.25
Breadstix **Must Have**$2.99
Large Cheese Pizza$18.99
Lg Pizza & 10 Chicken Fingers$38.99
Large Cheese Pizza/10 Chicken Fingers w/ Curly Q Fries, Blue Cheese and Celery.
Boneless Wings **Best in 716**$9.99
No splitting half pound. Pound or 2.5 Pounds can be split.
Chicken Fingers$12.99
Only split sauces on 10 or 15 sizes.
Small Cheese Pizza$13.99
Lg Pizza & Pound Boneless Wings$30.99
Large Cheese pizza with a Pound (15-20) Boneless Wings. Try the BBQ and thank us later.
Curly Q Fries
See full menu

Location

8065 Main St

Williamsville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

This Little Pig

No reviews yet

American Cuisine featuring scratch-cooking from the East Coast served in an upscale, casual and hip atmosphere highlighting local produce and meats. Featuring full bar and wine list, indoor and patio dining as well as eight seats at the "kitchen counter".
This Little Pig is the dream of Jeff and Mandy Cooke. An upscale restaurant and bar featuring American Cuisine made from-scratch and served in a warm, friendly, casual and unique environment.

Duffs Famous Wings

No reviews yet

Great Wings, Great Pizza, Great Burgers and More!

Bar Bill

No reviews yet

One of the most popular wing spots in Western New York.

My Dad's Market & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston