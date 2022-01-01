Go
Pesco image

PESCO

Open today 11:30 AM - 12:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

108 OR Highway 35

Hood River, OR 97031

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:59 am

Location

108 OR Highway 35, Hood River OR 97031

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Double Mountain

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Solstice Wood Fire Pizza Truck - The Ruins

No reviews yet

Providing pizza slices & specials to The Ruins event venue in downtown Hood River!

Solstice Wood Fire Pizza Truck - Waterfront Lawn

No reviews yet

Pizza slices & soft serve by the river!

Romuls West

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

PESCO

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston