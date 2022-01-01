Go
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub

The Pesky Pelican Brew Pub is a one-of-a-kind restaurant with a menu that everyone in the family will enjoy.

923 72nd ST N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish N Chips$15.99
Beer battered haddock fried golden brown served with coleslaw and french fries.
Toasted Ravioli$11.00
A St. Louis Favorite! Meat ravioli deep fried & dusted with Parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara for dipping
Chili / Soup
Soup of the day or House-made Chili with a little kick. Topped with cheese, onion, and jalapeno.
10" St. Louis Style Build Your Own Pizza$10.99
10" Ultra-thin crust pizza with Provel Cheese. Toppings:
Bacon, Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Spinach, Diced Onion, Red Onion, Sautéed Onion, Diced Tomato, Sautéed Mushroom, Jalapeno, Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Kalamata Olive, Black Olive.
Just an Awesome Burger$9.99
A ⅓ lb Angus Beef patty cooked to your liking. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Wings
5 or 10 Bone-in Served with Celery and Carrot Stix and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing
Wing Flavors: Asian Buffalo Sauce (Hot, Medium and Mild), Barbecue, Honey BBQ, Jamaican Jerk - Dry Rub, Blackened – Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili, Mango Habanero, Honey Heat
Cuban$13.99
Cuban pork, ham, salami, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard pressed & grilled.
*Nominated for Best of the Bay*
Damian Salad$13.99
Huge portions of Fresh Mixed Greens, mounded with Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Boiled Eggs, and Applewood Smoked Bacon. Featuring Damian’s own Dressing
12" St. Louis Style Build Your Own Pizza$13.99
10" Ultra-thin crust pizza with Provel Cheese. Toppings:
Bacon, Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Spinach, Diced Onion, Red Onion, Sautéed Onion, Diced Tomato, Sautéed Mushroom, Jalapeno, Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Kalamata Olive, Black Olive.
Huge Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Boneless chicken breast prepared your way grilled, jerk, buffalo, or blackened. Toasted bun dressed with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Location

923 72nd ST N

Saint Petersburg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
