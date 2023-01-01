Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Petal restaurants you'll love

Petal restaurants
Petal's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burgers
Burgers
Steakhouses
Steakhouses
Must-try Petal restaurants

Los Chicos Tequila Bar & Grill image

 

Los Chicos Tequila Bar & Grill

1080 Evelyn Gandy Parkway, Petal

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
I$9.00
4 Mini chicken chimichangas with queso dip
Monster Quesadilla$13.00
12" Tortilla filled with grilled onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes, served with a side of rice and beans
#53 Chusma$12.00
More about Los Chicos Tequila Bar & Grill
Sully's Petal image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Sully's Petal - 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30

1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30, Petal

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sully's Petal - 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30
Restaurant banner

 

The Ssipp Cafe - 128 N Main St

128 N Main St, Petal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Ssipp Cafe - 128 N Main St
More near Petal to explore

More popular cities to explore

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Laurel

No reviews yet

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (450 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (656 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
