Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events

Blackbird Doughnuts® Holiday Specials, Pop-Up's + Special Events for Pre-Order!

492 Tremont St.

NYE CELEBRATION CAKE$26.00
serves 2-4 | two vanilla cake doughnuts, mixed berry jam core, champagne buttercream, festive sprinkles + topper
CHRISTMAS DINNER FOR TWO$75.00
your choice: 3/4 lbs. turkey with gravy OR baked ham with chutney | butternut squash soup | confit roasted potatoes | garlic brussels sprouts | 4 each Blackbird Doughnuts® brioche dinner rolls | red + green confetti sugar cookie dough to bake at home for a warm sweet treat!
VEGAN "NAUGHTY or NICE" 6-PACK$21.00
two each: your choice naughty *explicit* or nice (v) brownie batter bismarcks | two each: (v) strawberry sprinkle | one each: (v) winter citrus | (v) salted caramel
blackbirddoughnuts.com for doughnuts, doughnut pies, babkas, cookies, minis + more!
492 Tremont St.

Boston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
