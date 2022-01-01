Petaluma restaurants you'll love

One pound of slow 'n' low smoked Oak Ridge Angus Brisket, plus one pint of Braised Green with Hominy (contains pork), one pint of Pimento Mac 'n' Cheese, and 4 Hawaiian Rolls, plus house au jus.

*** Please note: Available for Porch Pick-up on Dec 31st between 3pm and 5pm ONLY. Not available other dates or times. No refunds once scheduled. Thank you for ordering! ***

