Petaluma restaurants you'll love

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scowley's Burgers
229 N. McDowell Blvd.Petaluma, California 94954, Petaluma
|Popular items
|Fire-roasted Green Hatch Chile Burger
|$11.00
beef patty, jack cheese, sliced raw onions, fire-roasted green chilies, lettuce, tomato, pickles, green chile aioli
|Kids' Burger
|$5.00
pint sized patty, with choice of dressings or condiments, on a toasted bun
this burger comes plain, so let us know if you want any dressings, cheese, or toppings, please
|BBQ, Bacon, Cheddar Cheeseburger
|$14.00
beef patty, bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onion, two slices of cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
The Shuckery
100 washington street, petaluma
|Popular items
|Quart of House Chowder
|$24.50
Quart of our famous house chowder. *always Gluten Free
|Baked Oysters
|$4.00
Delicious, fresh west coast oysters, baked to perfection. Four styles to choose from
**this dish is gluten free
|Ceasar Salad
|$16.00
IT'S BACK!!
Little Gems romaine, parmesan, anchovies, and Della Fattoria rosemary croutons dressed with our house anchovy Caesar dressing.
**this dish can be prepared gluten free. Please advise us in the special instructions below
Ayawaska Petaluma
101 2nd St, Ste 190, Petaluma
|Popular items
|Croqueta de Cangrejo
|$16.00
crispy crab & salmon croquettes served with parsley and rocoto aioli
|Arroz con Mariscos GF
|$26.00
Peruvian style paella, fresh seafood in fried rice with aji panca & yellow pepper sauce, green peas, bell peppers, white wine, cilantro.
|Tallarines Verdes
|$23.00
linguine with Peruvian style pesto sauce and flat tenderloin steak.
Everest Restaurant
56 East Washington Street, Petaluma
|Popular items
|Saag Panner
|$15.25
homemade cheese cooked with fresh spinach, fenugreek, onion gravy and cream
|Veggie Tikka Masala
|$14.75
Mixed veggies Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce
|Veg Pakora
|$6.50
onion, potatoes, Spinach and spices with chickpea flour.
Della Fattoria Cafe
141 Petalma Blvd North, Petaluma
|Popular items
|Tuna Piadina
|$16.00
Classic Tuna Melt on Pan Fried Pizza Dough, Cheddar Cheese, Peperoncino, Arugula, Citronette Dressing
|Kids Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
Sharp Cheddar, Butter, on Campagne
|Egg Salad Toast
|$11.00
with House Aioli, olive oil
SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Lemongrass Thai Noodle
208 Petaluma blvd north, Petaluma
|Popular items
|Green Curry
|$13.00
Coconut based medium spicy curry with vegetables
|Pad See Ew
|$13.00
Flat rice noodle, onion, carrot and broccoli in sweet black pepper sauce.
|Crispy Veggie Rolls
|$8.00
Deep fried vegetarian rolls, with sweet and sour sauce.
Fruta
279A N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma
|Popular items
|Fruta Agua
Fresh strawberries and bananas blended with sweet cream, water and cane sugar. With fresh diced apple and cantaloupe.
|Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema
|$7.50
Sliced strawberries and cream topped with granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins
|Esquite
|$4.25
corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin
Bistro 201
613 East Washington Street, Petaluma
|Popular items
|SECO DE COSTILLA
|$25.50
Braised beef, carrots, English peas served with pinto beans and side of rice
|TALLARIN SALTADO
|$22.50
Wok seared beef tenderloin served with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce over pasta
|PIQUEO 201
|$9.50
Cancha and Peruvian choclo topped with Aji amarillo huacatay and aji de rocoto
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Butcher Crown Roadhouse
1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma
|Popular items
|New Year's Eve Brisket Bundle - 3pm-5pm Dec 31st Only
|$55.00
One pound of slow 'n' low smoked Oak Ridge Angus Brisket, plus one pint of Braised Green with Hominy (contains pork), one pint of Pimento Mac 'n' Cheese, and 4 Hawaiian Rolls, plus house au jus.
*** Please note: Available for Porch Pick-up on Dec 31st between 3pm and 5pm ONLY. Not available other dates or times. No refunds once scheduled. Thank you for ordering! ***
|Texas Totchos (with smoked brisket)
|$15.00
Sauced 'n' tossed tots with slow-smoked Oak Ridge Angus brisket, queso, Vaquero, BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cilantro.
|The Muddy Waters (Smoked Brisket Dip)
|$13.50
24 hour smoked brisket, pepper jack, grilled onions and peppers, horseradish aioli, toasted French roll. , house au jus for dipping.
Stonework Pizza & Tap
615 East Washington Street, Petaluma
Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill
1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma
Kapu
132 Keller Street, Petaluma