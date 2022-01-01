Petaluma restaurants you'll love

Must-try Petaluma restaurants

Scowley's Burgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scowley's Burgers

229 N. McDowell Blvd.Petaluma, California 94954, Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fire-roasted Green Hatch Chile Burger$11.00
beef patty, jack cheese, sliced raw onions, fire-roasted green chilies, lettuce, tomato, pickles, green chile aioli
Kids' Burger$5.00
pint sized patty, with choice of dressings or condiments, on a toasted bun
this burger comes plain, so let us know if you want any dressings, cheese, or toppings, please
BBQ, Bacon, Cheddar Cheeseburger$14.00
beef patty, bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onion, two slices of cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
The Shuckery image

 

The Shuckery

100 washington street, petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quart of House Chowder$24.50
Quart of our famous house chowder. *always Gluten Free
Baked Oysters$4.00
Delicious, fresh west coast oysters, baked to perfection. Four styles to choose from
**this dish is gluten free
Ceasar Salad$16.00
IT'S BACK!!
Little Gems romaine, parmesan, anchovies, and Della Fattoria rosemary croutons dressed with our house anchovy Caesar dressing.
**this dish can be prepared gluten free. Please advise us in the special instructions below
Ayawaska Petaluma image

 

Ayawaska Petaluma

101 2nd St, Ste 190, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Croqueta de Cangrejo$16.00
crispy crab & salmon croquettes served with parsley and rocoto aioli
Arroz con Mariscos GF$26.00
Peruvian style paella, fresh seafood in fried rice with aji panca & yellow pepper sauce, green peas, bell peppers, white wine, cilantro.
Tallarines Verdes$23.00
linguine with Peruvian style pesto sauce and flat tenderloin steak.
Everest Restaurant image

 

Everest Restaurant

56 East Washington Street, Petaluma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Saag Panner$15.25
homemade cheese cooked with fresh spinach, fenugreek, onion gravy and cream
Veggie Tikka Masala$14.75
Mixed veggies Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce
Veg Pakora$6.50
onion, potatoes, Spinach and spices with chickpea flour.
Della Fattoria Cafe image

 

Della Fattoria Cafe

141 Petalma Blvd North, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tuna Piadina$16.00
Classic Tuna Melt on Pan Fried Pizza Dough, Cheddar Cheese, Peperoncino, Arugula, Citronette Dressing
Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Sharp Cheddar, Butter, on Campagne
Egg Salad Toast$11.00
with House Aioli, olive oil
Lemongrass Thai Noodle image

SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Lemongrass Thai Noodle

208 Petaluma blvd north, Petaluma

Avg 4.8 (4261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Curry$13.00
Coconut based medium spicy curry with vegetables
Pad See Ew$13.00
Flat rice noodle, onion, carrot and broccoli in sweet black pepper sauce.
Crispy Veggie Rolls$8.00
Deep fried vegetarian rolls, with sweet and sour sauce.
Fruta image

 

Fruta

279A N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fruta Agua
Fresh strawberries and bananas blended with sweet cream, water and cane sugar. With fresh diced apple and cantaloupe.
Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema$7.50
Sliced strawberries and cream topped with granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins
Esquite$4.25
corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin
Bistro 201 image

 

Bistro 201

613 East Washington Street, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SECO DE COSTILLA$25.50
Braised beef, carrots, English peas served with pinto beans and side of rice
TALLARIN SALTADO$22.50
Wok seared beef tenderloin served with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce over pasta
PIQUEO 201$9.50
Cancha and Peruvian choclo topped with Aji amarillo huacatay and aji de rocoto
Butcher Crown Roadhouse image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Butcher Crown Roadhouse

1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New Year's Eve Brisket Bundle - 3pm-5pm Dec 31st Only$55.00
One pound of slow 'n' low smoked Oak Ridge Angus Brisket, plus one pint of Braised Green with Hominy (contains pork), one pint of Pimento Mac 'n' Cheese, and 4 Hawaiian Rolls, plus house au jus.
*** Please note: Available for Porch Pick-up on Dec 31st between 3pm and 5pm ONLY. Not available other dates or times. No refunds once scheduled. Thank you for ordering! ***
Texas Totchos (with smoked brisket)$15.00
Sauced 'n' tossed tots with slow-smoked Oak Ridge Angus brisket, queso, Vaquero, BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cilantro.
The Muddy Waters (Smoked Brisket Dip)$13.50
24 hour smoked brisket, pepper jack, grilled onions and peppers, horseradish aioli, toasted French roll. , house au jus for dipping.
Ambrosia image

 

Ambrosia

840 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma

Avg 4.6 (267 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Main pic

 

Stonework Pizza & Tap

615 East Washington Street, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

Kapu

132 Keller Street, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
