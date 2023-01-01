Brisket in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve brisket
Luma Bar & Eatery
50 East Washington Street, Petaluma
|Brisket
|$12.00
4oz braised and grilled stemple creek brisket
Butcher Crown Roadhouse
1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma
|Texas Totchos (with smoked brisket)
|$17.00
Sauced 'n' tossed tots with slow-smoked brisket, queso, Vaquero, BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cilantro.
|Black Angus Brisket Platter
|$22.00
1/4 pound of slow ‘n’ low Brisket, pickles, pickled onions, 2 Hawaiian rolls, sauce, and choice of two sides. Recommended for 1 person.
|Friday Night Brisket Bundle (Friday Night Pre-order only)
|$48.00
It's Friday night and we're ready for some real deal Holyfield BBQ! The Friday Night Brisket Bundle consists of one pound of slow 'n' low smoked Brisket, one pint of Pit Beans, one pint of Braised Greens, 4 Hawaiian rolls, pickles, and sauce. Feeds 4, depending on appetites. *** Must be ordered by 5pm on Wednesday for Porch Pick-up on Fridays between 4pm and 6pm.. Please enter your correct date and time for Porch Pick-up. Not available at other times. ***