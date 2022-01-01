Caesar salad in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Scowley's Burgers
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scowley's Burgers
1696 Madeira Circle, Petaluma
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
More about The Shuckery
The Shuckery
100 washington street, petaluma
|Caesar Salad
|$17.00
IT'S BACK!!
Little Gems romaine, parmesan, anchovies, and Della Fattoria rosemary croutons dressed with our house anchovy Caesar dressing.
**this dish can be prepared gluten free. Please advise us in the special instructions below
More about Della Fattoria Cafe
Della Fattoria Cafe
141 Petalma Blvd North, Petaluma
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Chicken, House Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parm
More about Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill
Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill
1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma
|Caesar Salad
|$13.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons. Served with house made caesar dressing.
|1/2 Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons. Served with a house made caesar dressing.
More about Butcher Crown Roadhouse
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Butcher Crown Roadhouse
1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma
|Brisket Caesar Salad
|$14.95
Smoked Brisket, Romaine lettuce, chipotle Caesar dressing, pepitas, Texas Toast croutons, grated cotija, crushed chicharrónes. (We do not offer customizations/modifications at this time.)