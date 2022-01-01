Caesar salad in Petaluma

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scowley's Burgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scowley's Burgers

1696 Madeira Circle, Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
More about Scowley's Burgers
Ceasar Salad image

 

The Shuckery

100 washington street, petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$17.00
IT'S BACK!!
Little Gems romaine, parmesan, anchovies, and Della Fattoria rosemary croutons dressed with our house anchovy Caesar dressing.
**this dish can be prepared gluten free. Please advise us in the special instructions below
More about The Shuckery
Della Fattoria Cafe image

 

Della Fattoria Cafe

141 Petalma Blvd North, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Chicken, House Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parm
More about Della Fattoria Cafe
Banner pic

 

Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$13.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons. Served with house made caesar dressing.
1/2 Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons. Served with a house made caesar dressing.
More about Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Butcher Crown Roadhouse

1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Caesar Salad$14.95
Smoked Brisket, Romaine lettuce, chipotle Caesar dressing, pepitas, Texas Toast croutons, grated cotija, crushed chicharrónes. (We do not offer customizations/modifications at this time.)
More about Butcher Crown Roadhouse

