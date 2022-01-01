Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Petaluma

Petaluma restaurants
Petaluma restaurants that serve calamari

The Shuckery image

 

The Shuckery

100 washington street, petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
calamari Misto$17.00
Rice flour battered fried calamari, served with house tarter sauce.
**this dish is gluten free
More about The Shuckery
Banner pic

 

Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$14.95
Calamari rings battered in house-made beer batter. Served with cocktail and cajun tartar sauce on the side.
More about Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill
Bistro 201 image

 

Bistro 201

613 East Washington Street, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CALAMARI FRITO$15.50
Crispy calamari nixed with fried yuca, cancha, and salsa criolla.
More about Bistro 201

