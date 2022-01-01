Calamari in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve calamari
More about The Shuckery
The Shuckery
100 washington street, petaluma
|calamari Misto
|$17.00
Rice flour battered fried calamari, served with house tarter sauce.
**this dish is gluten free
More about Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill
Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill
1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma
|Calamari
|$14.95
Calamari rings battered in house-made beer batter. Served with cocktail and cajun tartar sauce on the side.