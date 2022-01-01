Ceviche in Petaluma

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ayawaska Petaluma - Petaluma

101 2nd St, Ste 190, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche a la crema$23.00
Ceviche de atun oriental$26.00
ahi tuna in an oriental leche de tigre, white onion, avocado, sesame seeds.
Ceviche clasico$22.00
catch of the day in a classic leche de tigre, red onion, aji limo (hot pepper), Peruvian corn, sweet potato
PUB REPUBLIC

3120 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Snapper Ceviche Tostadas$18.00
Crispy Corn Tortillas, House Slaw, Salsa Verde, Chipotle Crema, Radish, Avocado
Paradise Sushi & Grill - Petaluma - 20 E Washington St

20 E Washington St, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche Roll$18.95
Salmon, avocado & serrano peppers, topped w/ three types of fish, shrimp, red onions, lime juice & cilantro
