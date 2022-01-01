Chicken sandwiches in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Scowley's Burgers
1696 Madeira Circle, Petaluma
|Chicken, BBQ, Bacon, Cheddar Sandwich
|$11.00
Rocky chicken breast, bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.00
Rocky chicken breast on a toasted Full Circle Bakery bun with spicy coleslaw and house dressing
We have non-spicy coleslaw if that's what you prefer
|Grilled Chicken & Arugula Pesto Sandwich
|$10.00
Rocky chicken breast on a toasted bun with house-made arugula pesto, wild arugula, and tomato
Brewsters Beer Garden
229 Water St North, Petaluma, CA 94952, Petaluma
|Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
romaine. bacon. goat cheddar. aioli