Chicken sandwiches in Petaluma

Petaluma restaurants
Petaluma restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Scowley's Burgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scowley's Burgers

1696 Madeira Circle, Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken, BBQ, Bacon, Cheddar Sandwich$11.00
Rocky chicken breast, bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.00
Rocky chicken breast on a toasted Full Circle Bakery bun with spicy coleslaw and house dressing
We have non-spicy coleslaw if that's what you prefer
Grilled Chicken & Arugula Pesto Sandwich$10.00
Rocky chicken breast on a toasted bun with house-made arugula pesto, wild arugula, and tomato
More about Scowley's Burgers
Brewsters Beer Garden image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Brewsters Beer Garden

229 Water St North, Petaluma, CA 94952, Petaluma

Avg 3.5 (902 reviews)
Chicken Sandwich$19.00
romaine. bacon. goat cheddar. aioli
More about Brewsters Beer Garden
Della Fattoria Cafe image

 

Della Fattoria Cafe

141 Petalma Blvd North, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Roasted Chicken, Red Onion Confit, Celery, Aioli, Toasted Almonds, Mixed Greans, Citronette Dressing on Levain Bread
More about Della Fattoria Cafe

