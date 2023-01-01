Chicken wraps in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
423 North McDowell Blvd, Petaluma
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.95
Crispy chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomatoes and crunchy tortilla strips, tossed with spicy Buffalo sauce and a hint of blue cheese dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill - 1371 North McDowell Boulevard
Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill - 1371 North McDowell Boulevard
1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$16.95
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, tomato, and parmesan cheese. Tossed in our house made caesar dressing.