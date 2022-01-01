Chili in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve chili
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scowley's Burgers
1696 Madeira Circle, Petaluma
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$8.00
hot dog with our house-made chili and house-made beer cheese/jalapeno sauce
|Chili for Fries
|$3.00
|Chili Dog
|$7.00
hot dog with our house-made chili
Everest Restaurant
56 East Washington Street, Petaluma
|Lamb Chili
|$18.00
|Chicken Chili
|$16.00
Boneless chicken, bel peppers, sliced onion and fresh Tomatoes perfectly seasoned win Nepalese herbs and spices
|Prawn Chili
|$17.50
prawns cooked in pan fried gravy with peppers, caramelized onion and spices.