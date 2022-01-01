Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Petaluma

Go
Petaluma restaurants
Toast

Petaluma restaurants that serve chili

Scowley's Burgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scowley's Burgers

1696 Madeira Circle, Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog$8.00
hot dog with our house-made chili and house-made beer cheese/jalapeno sauce
Chili for Fries$3.00
Chili Dog$7.00
hot dog with our house-made chili
More about Scowley's Burgers
Everest Restaurant image

 

Everest Restaurant

56 East Washington Street, Petaluma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Chili$18.00
Chicken Chili$16.00
Boneless chicken, bel peppers, sliced onion and fresh Tomatoes perfectly seasoned win Nepalese herbs and spices
Prawn Chili$17.50
prawns cooked in pan fried gravy with peppers, caramelized onion and spices.
More about Everest Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
House Chili - Bowl$8.95
Meat based chili served with cheese and onions.
House Chili - Cup$6.95
Meat based chili served with cheese and onions.
More about Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Petaluma

Prawns

Caesar Salad

Fish And Chips

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Samosa

Chicken Salad

Curry

Map

More near Petaluma to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (517 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston