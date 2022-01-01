Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate mousse in
Petaluma
/
Petaluma
/
Chocolate Mousse
Petaluma restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
The Shuckery
100 washington street, petaluma
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse
$12.00
vegan chocolate mouse with hazelnut crumble & fresh berries
More about The Shuckery
PUB REPUBLIC
3120 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma
No reviews yet
Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Cake
$9.00
More about PUB REPUBLIC
