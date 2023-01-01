Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Petaluma

Petaluma restaurants
Petaluma restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

The Shuckery

100 washington street, petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Clam Linguini$30.00
manilla clams, shallots, white wine sauce, confit tomatoes, toasted Della bread
Clam chowder$11.00
An 8oz portion of our famous homemade chowder
**this dish is gluten free
Mussels & Clams$30.00
Mussels & manila clams in white wine saffron infused broth, fennel, spinach, cilantro and a side of grilled bread
**this dish is gluten free and the side of bread is packaged separately. To leave the bread off your order please mention in the special instructions below
More about The Shuckery
Item pic

 

Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon

423 North Mcdowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti with Clams, White Sauce$17.95
Baby clams and spaghetti tossed in a white wine sauce with garlic and butter, red pepper flakes and olive oil.
More about Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon

