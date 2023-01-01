Clams in Petaluma
The Shuckery
100 washington street, petaluma
|Clam Linguini
|$30.00
manilla clams, shallots, white wine sauce, confit tomatoes, toasted Della bread
|Clam chowder
|$11.00
An 8oz portion of our famous homemade chowder
**this dish is gluten free
|Mussels & Clams
|$30.00
Mussels & manila clams in white wine saffron infused broth, fennel, spinach, cilantro and a side of grilled bread
**this dish is gluten free and the side of bread is packaged separately. To leave the bread off your order please mention in the special instructions below