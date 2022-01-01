Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn dogs in
Petaluma
/
Petaluma
/
Corn Dogs
Petaluma restaurants that serve corn dogs
Sax's Joint
317 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma
No reviews yet
Mini Corn Dog
$8.00
With Fries or Fruit
More about Sax's Joint
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Butcher Crown Roadhouse
1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma
Avg 4.2
(248 reviews)
Kiddo Corn Dogs - comes with yogurt and fries
$8.25
Corn dogs with fries, plus yogurt. For ages 12 and under.
Mini Corn Dogs - comes with fries & yogurt
$7.95
More about Butcher Crown Roadhouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Petaluma
Curry
Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Sliders
Hummus
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Milkshakes
Fried Chicken Salad
More near Petaluma to explore
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(56 restaurants)
San Rafael
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Novato
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
San Anselmo
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Sebastopol
Avg 3.7
(8 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Ross
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(56 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(54 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(249 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(617 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston