Corn dogs in Petaluma

Petaluma restaurants
Petaluma restaurants that serve corn dogs

Sax's Joint

317 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Corn Dog$8.00
With Fries or Fruit
More about Sax's Joint
Butcher Crown Roadhouse image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Butcher Crown Roadhouse

1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kiddo Corn Dogs - comes with yogurt and fries$8.25
Corn dogs with fries, plus yogurt. For ages 12 and under.
Mini Corn Dogs - comes with fries & yogurt$7.95
More about Butcher Crown Roadhouse

