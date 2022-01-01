Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Petaluma

Go
Petaluma restaurants
Toast

Petaluma restaurants that serve curry

Everest Restaurant image

 

Everest Restaurant

56 East Washington Street, Petaluma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prawn Curry$18.00
lightly roasted jumbo prawns and red/yellow peppers simmered in coconut curry sauce
Vegetable Curry$15.00
Tibetan Vegetable Curry$15.00
Potatoes, green beans, fing (beans noodle) cooked with Tibetan herbs and spices.
More about Everest Restaurant
Lemongrass Thai Noodle image

SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Lemongrass Thai Noodle

208 Petaluma blvd north, Petaluma

Avg 4.8 (4261 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry$14.00
Thick spicy coconut curry with carrot, green bean and bell pepper.
Pineapple Curry$13.00
Vegetables and pineapple in Red sauce.
Curry fried rice$13.00
Jasmine rice with egg, onion, carrot, flavored with yellow curry powder.
More about Lemongrass Thai Noodle

Browse other tasty dishes in Petaluma

Prawns

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Calamari

Map

More near Petaluma to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (517 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston