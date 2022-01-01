Curry in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve curry
More about Everest Restaurant
Everest Restaurant
56 East Washington Street, Petaluma
|Prawn Curry
|$18.00
lightly roasted jumbo prawns and red/yellow peppers simmered in coconut curry sauce
|Vegetable Curry
|$15.00
|Tibetan Vegetable Curry
|$15.00
Potatoes, green beans, fing (beans noodle) cooked with Tibetan herbs and spices.
More about Lemongrass Thai Noodle
SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Lemongrass Thai Noodle
208 Petaluma blvd north, Petaluma
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Thick spicy coconut curry with carrot, green bean and bell pepper.
|Pineapple Curry
|$13.00
Vegetables and pineapple in Red sauce.
|Curry fried rice
|$13.00
Jasmine rice with egg, onion, carrot, flavored with yellow curry powder.