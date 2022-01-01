Fish and chips in Petaluma

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish N Chips image

 

The Shuckery

100 washington street, petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish N Chips$18.00
Rice flour battered rock cod fried to perfection. Served with a side of fries with lemon and house tarter sauce
More about The Shuckery
Banner pic

 

Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Fish N' Chips$11.50
Two pieces of hand battered fresh cod
Fish & Chips$18.95
Fresh cod tossed in house made beer batter and fried, with coleslaw and fries. Served with a side of cocktail and house made cajun tartar sauce.
More about Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

