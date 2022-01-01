Fried chicken salad in Petaluma
Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill - 1371 North McDowell Boulevard
1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma
|1/2 Country Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Romaine lettuce, crispy fried chicken, cheese blend, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, avocado, and pickled red onions. Served with house made ranch.
|Country Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.95
