Fried chicken salad in Petaluma

Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill - 1371 North McDowell Boulevard

1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Country Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, crispy fried chicken, cheese blend, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, avocado, and pickled red onions. Served with house made ranch.
Country Fried Chicken Salad$14.95
Romaine lettuce, crispy fried chicken, cheese blend, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, avocado, and pickled red onions. Served with house made ranch.
More about Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill - 1371 North McDowell Boulevard
Consumer pic

 

Torches Petaluma - 256 Petaluma Boulevard North

256 Petaluma Boulevard North, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$20.00
More about Torches Petaluma - 256 Petaluma Boulevard North

