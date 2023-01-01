Fried chicken sandwiches in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
PUB REPUBLIC
3120 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma
|Fried Chicken Caesar Sandwich
|$17.00
Free-Range Chicken Tenders, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, On Soft Sourdough w/Hand-Cut Kennebec Fries
Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
423 North Mcdowell Boulevard, Petaluma
|Not Just a Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Mary's Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich is served with cabbage and arugula slaw mixed with homemade Italian Salsa Verde. Topped with tomato, Parmesan and a Calabrian chili mayo, served on a toasted bun. Garnished with slices of red pickled onion.