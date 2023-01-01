Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Petaluma

Petaluma restaurants
Petaluma restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

PUB REPUBLIC

3120 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Caesar Sandwich$17.00
Free-Range Chicken Tenders, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, On Soft Sourdough w/Hand-Cut Kennebec Fries
More about PUB REPUBLIC
Item pic

 

Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon

423 North Mcdowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Not Just a Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Mary's Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich is served with cabbage and arugula slaw mixed with homemade Italian Salsa Verde. Topped with tomato, Parmesan and a Calabrian chili mayo, served on a toasted bun. Garnished with slices of red pickled onion.
More about Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon

