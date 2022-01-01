Hummus in Petaluma
Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill - 1371 North McDowell Boulevard
1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma
|Hummus Wrap
|$14.95
House made avocado-cilantro hummus, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, red onions, yellow peppers, and grated carrots.
|Homemade Hummus
|$12.95
Seasonal house-made hummus served with carrots, celery, olives, cucumbers, red peppers, and pita bread.