Nicoise salad in Petaluma

Petaluma restaurants
Petaluma restaurants that serve nicoise salad

Item pic

 

The Shuckery

100 washington street, petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
nicoise salad$22.00
seared tuna mixed greens, pickled onions, olives, radish, cucumber, asparagus, whole grain citronette
More about The Shuckery
Della Fattoria Cafe image

 

Della Fattoria Cafe

141 Petalma Blvd North, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salad Nicoise$18.00
Olive Oil Poached Tombo Tuna with Fingerling Potatoes, Medium Boiled Ranch Egg, Yellow Wax Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Asparagus, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Little Gem Lettuce, Red Wine Shallot Vinaigrette.
More about Della Fattoria Cafe

