Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Petaluma

Go
Petaluma restaurants
Toast

Petaluma restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Thai BBQ House

1390 North Mcdowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$15.00
Chicken Soup with Rice Noodles and Side of Bean Sprouts, Basils, and Lime
More about Thai BBQ House
Lemongrass Thai Noodle image

SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Lemongrass Thai Noodle

208 Petaluma blvd north, Petaluma

Avg 4.8 (4261 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Noodle Soup$17.00
Rice noodle with mixed seafood, beansprout, cilantro in sweet and sour broth.
Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
Sliced beef, beansprout, cilantro in homemade broth.
Tom Kha Noodle Soup$15.00
Coconut milk soup with rice noodle, vegetables.
More about Lemongrass Thai Noodle

Browse other tasty dishes in Petaluma

Veggie Burgers

Wedge Salad

Calamari

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Fried Steaks

Fried Rice

Salmon

Tom Yum Soup

Map

More near Petaluma to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (257 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston