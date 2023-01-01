Noodle soup in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve noodle soup
Thai BBQ House
1390 North Mcdowell Boulevard, Petaluma
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Chicken Soup with Rice Noodles and Side of Bean Sprouts, Basils, and Lime
Lemongrass Thai Noodle
208 Petaluma blvd north, Petaluma
|Seafood Noodle Soup
|$17.00
Rice noodle with mixed seafood, beansprout, cilantro in sweet and sour broth.
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Sliced beef, beansprout, cilantro in homemade broth.
|Tom Kha Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Coconut milk soup with rice noodle, vegetables.