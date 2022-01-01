Pies in Petaluma

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PUB REPUBLIC

3120 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stout-Braised Beef Shepherds Pie$22.00
Beef Stew, Slowly Braised w/ Stout Chopped Brussels Sprouts, Carrots, Peas, Onions Baked w/Whipped Mashed Potatoes & 2 Cheeses
Stout-Braised Beef Shepherd's Pie-HALF SIZE w/Side Salad$18.00
Beef Stew, Slowly Braised w/ Stout Chopped Brussels Sprouts, Carrots, Peas, Onions Baked w/Whipped Mashed Potatoes & 2 Cheeses, w/Mixed Green Salad
More about PUB REPUBLIC
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Butcher Crown Roadhouse

1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mississippii Mud Pie$8.50
Four layer Mississippi Mud Pie features a crumbly chocolate cookie crust, fudgy chocolate brownie, velvety chocolate pudding, and whipped cream. Gluten-free, made local by Mad Batter Cakery Co.
Key Lime Pie$8.50
Brown sugar, browned-butter Graham cracker crust, with Ket Lime filling, whipped cream, lime zest. Gluten-free, made by Mad Batter Cakery Company.
More about Butcher Crown Roadhouse

