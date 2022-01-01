Pies in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve pies
PUB REPUBLIC
3120 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma
|Stout-Braised Beef Shepherds Pie
|$22.00
Beef Stew, Slowly Braised w/ Stout Chopped Brussels Sprouts, Carrots, Peas, Onions Baked w/Whipped Mashed Potatoes & 2 Cheeses
|Stout-Braised Beef Shepherd's Pie-HALF SIZE w/Side Salad
|$18.00
Beef Stew, Slowly Braised w/ Stout Chopped Brussels Sprouts, Carrots, Peas, Onions Baked w/Whipped Mashed Potatoes & 2 Cheeses, w/Mixed Green Salad
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Butcher Crown Roadhouse
1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma
|Mississippii Mud Pie
|$8.50
Four layer Mississippi Mud Pie features a crumbly chocolate cookie crust, fudgy chocolate brownie, velvety chocolate pudding, and whipped cream. Gluten-free, made local by Mad Batter Cakery Co.
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.50
Brown sugar, browned-butter Graham cracker crust, with Ket Lime filling, whipped cream, lime zest. Gluten-free, made by Mad Batter Cakery Company.