Pork ribs in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve pork ribs
More about Thai BBQ House
Thai BBQ House
1390 North Mcdowell Boulevard, Petaluma
|BBQ Pork Ribs
|$23.00
BBQ Pork Ribs served with Papaya Salad and choice of Steam rice, Fried rice, or Sticky rice.
More about Butcher Crown Roadhouse
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Butcher Crown Roadhouse
1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma
|Full Rack of St Louis Pork Ribs -11/24 only
|$44.00
Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.
|Combo: Brisket + Ribs + Pulled Pork - 11/24 only
|$105.00
One pound of slow 'n' low smoked Brisket, one pound of Duroc Pulled Pork, one rack of St Louis Ribs. Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.