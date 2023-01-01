Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork ribs in Petaluma

Petaluma restaurants
Petaluma restaurants that serve pork ribs

Item pic

 

Thai BBQ House

1390 North Mcdowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pork Ribs$23.00
BBQ Pork Ribs served with Papaya Salad and choice of Steam rice, Fried rice, or Sticky rice.
More about Thai BBQ House
Butcher Crown Roadhouse image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Butcher Crown Roadhouse

1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Full Rack of St Louis Pork Ribs -11/24 only$44.00
Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.
Combo: Brisket + Ribs + Pulled Pork - 11/24 only$105.00
One pound of slow 'n' low smoked Brisket, one pound of Duroc Pulled Pork, one rack of St Louis Ribs. Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.
More about Butcher Crown Roadhouse

