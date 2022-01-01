Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Petaluma

Petaluma restaurants
Petaluma restaurants that serve salmon

Ayawaska Petaluma image

 

Ayawaska Petaluma

101 2nd St, Ste 190, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon con crema de poro$26.00
Salmon with homemade potato crisps, onion & parsley with creamy leek sauce.
Ensalada con salmon$26.00
grilled salmon, tomato, asparagus, corn, lettuce mix with house special balsamic dressing
More about Ayawaska Petaluma
Everest Restaurant image

 

Everest Restaurant

56 East Washington Street, Petaluma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Tandoori$22.00
Salmon marinated with chef's special spices, yogurt and herbs.
More about Everest Restaurant
Lemongrass Thai Noodle image

SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Lemongrass Thai Noodle

208 Petaluma blvd north, Petaluma

Avg 4.8 (4261 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbecue Salmon$17.00
Grilled salmon, sautee vegetables
More about Lemongrass Thai Noodle

