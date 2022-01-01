Salmon in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve salmon
Ayawaska Petaluma
101 2nd St, Ste 190, Petaluma
|Salmon con crema de poro
|$26.00
Salmon with homemade potato crisps, onion & parsley with creamy leek sauce.
|Ensalada con salmon
|$26.00
grilled salmon, tomato, asparagus, corn, lettuce mix with house special balsamic dressing
Everest Restaurant
56 East Washington Street, Petaluma
|Salmon Tandoori
|$22.00
Salmon marinated with chef's special spices, yogurt and herbs.