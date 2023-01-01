Spaghetti in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
423 North McDowell Blvd, Petaluma
|Pizza and Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL
|$59.95
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup WITH a Medium 2-Topping pizza (either specialty or traditional) AND a Family Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
|Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball
|$15.50
Our #1 seller since 1959: our giant homemade meatball over spaghetti covered with our classic meat sauce.
|Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL
|$59.95
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup 2 Family Spaghetti’s with 4 Meatballs