Spaghetti in Petaluma

Petaluma restaurants
Petaluma restaurants that serve spaghetti

Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon

423 North McDowell Blvd, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza and Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL$59.95
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup WITH a Medium 2-Topping pizza (either specialty or traditional) AND a Family Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball$15.50
Our #1 seller since 1959: our giant homemade meatball over spaghetti covered with our classic meat sauce.
Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL$59.95
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup 2 Family Spaghetti’s with 4 Meatballs
Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill - 1371 North McDowell Boulevard

1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sandlot Spaghetti$7.50
Noodles served with marinara sauce or butter & fresh parmesan cheese
