Tacos in Petaluma

Petaluma restaurants
Petaluma restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Bar image

 

The Shuckery

100 washington street, petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Bar$19.00
Our house made corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of fish, carnitas, or tofu & shiitake, house coleslaw, lemon creme fraiche, salsa verde, and pickled veggies
Consumer pic

 

PUB REPUBLIC

3120 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ahi Poke Tacos$18.00
Ginger-Sesame-Soy Marinated Ahi Tuna, Crispy Wonton, Avocado Wasabi Mousse
Crispy Chicken Soft Tacos$17.00
Fried Chicken Dusted w/Cajun Spices, Lime, Avocado Jalapeño Sauce, Lime Yogurt Slaw, Chipotle Sour Cream, Flour Tortillas
Smoked Paprika Cauliflower Tacos$17.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Cumin Roasted Carrots, Avocado Chickpea Puree, Jalapeño Tomatillo Salsa Verde, Soft Corn Tortillas
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Butcher Crown Roadhouse

1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac Dre Tacos$15.50
Duroc Pulled Pork, Mac n' Cheese, pickled red onions, jalapenos, BBQ sauce, Vaquero sauce, cilantro; 3 street tacos on corn tortillas.
Brisket Dip Tacos$15.50
Smoked brisket dip tacos.
Brisket Dip Tacos$15.50
Smoked Brisket Dip Tacos. Brisket with crispy cheese, BBQ sauce, Vaquero sauce, pickled onions, cilantro, jalapeños, Smoke-Yard au jus. 3 street tacos on corn tortillas.
