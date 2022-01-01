Tacos in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve tacos
The Shuckery
100 washington street, petaluma
|Taco Bar
|$19.00
Our house made corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of fish, carnitas, or tofu & shiitake, house coleslaw, lemon creme fraiche, salsa verde, and pickled veggies
PUB REPUBLIC
3120 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma
|Ahi Poke Tacos
|$18.00
Ginger-Sesame-Soy Marinated Ahi Tuna, Crispy Wonton, Avocado Wasabi Mousse
|Crispy Chicken Soft Tacos
|$17.00
Fried Chicken Dusted w/Cajun Spices, Lime, Avocado Jalapeño Sauce, Lime Yogurt Slaw, Chipotle Sour Cream, Flour Tortillas
|Smoked Paprika Cauliflower Tacos
|$17.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Cumin Roasted Carrots, Avocado Chickpea Puree, Jalapeño Tomatillo Salsa Verde, Soft Corn Tortillas
Butcher Crown Roadhouse
1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma
|Mac Dre Tacos
|$15.50
Duroc Pulled Pork, Mac n' Cheese, pickled red onions, jalapenos, BBQ sauce, Vaquero sauce, cilantro; 3 street tacos on corn tortillas.
|Brisket Dip Tacos
|$15.50
Smoked Brisket Dip Tacos. Brisket with crispy cheese, BBQ sauce, Vaquero sauce, pickled onions, cilantro, jalapeños, Smoke-Yard au jus. 3 street tacos on corn tortillas.