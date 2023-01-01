Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Petaluma

Petaluma restaurants
Petaluma restaurants that serve tortellini

Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon

423 North McDowell Blvd, Petaluma

TakeoutDelivery
Tortellini Creamy Pesto$12.50
Pasta stuffed with beef, ham and prosciutto smothered with creamy pesto.
Tortellini Creamy Marinara$12.50
Pasta stuffed with mild Italian sausage and beef, smothered with creamy marinara.
Tortellini Creamy Marinara$17.95
Pasta stuffed with beef, ham and prosciutto, smothered with creamy marinara sauce.
Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill - 1371 North McDowell Boulevard

1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma

TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Tortellini$18.95
Cheese tortellini tossed in your choice of alfredo, pesto, cajun, or buffalo style sauce. Topped with parmesan.
