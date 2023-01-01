Tortellini in Petaluma
Petaluma restaurants that serve tortellini
More about Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
423 North McDowell Blvd, Petaluma
|Tortellini Creamy Pesto
|$12.50
Pasta stuffed with beef, ham and prosciutto smothered with creamy pesto.
|Tortellini Creamy Marinara
|$12.50
Pasta stuffed with mild Italian sausage and beef, smothered with creamy marinara.
|Tortellini Creamy Marinara
|$17.95
Pasta stuffed with beef, ham and prosciutto, smothered with creamy marinara sauce.
More about Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill - 1371 North McDowell Boulevard
Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill - 1371 North McDowell Boulevard
1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma
|Cheese Tortellini
|$18.95
Cheese tortellini tossed in your choice of alfredo, pesto, cajun, or buffalo style sauce. Topped with parmesan.