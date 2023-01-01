Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Petaluma

Go
Petaluma restaurants
Toast

Petaluma restaurants that serve tuna salad

Consumer pic

 

Ethel's Delicatessen

1000 Clegg Court, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pole Caught Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.00
More about Ethel's Delicatessen
Consumer pic

 

Sax's Joint

317 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$15.00
Tomato Mushroom Onion Avocado and Cheddar on Bed of Greens
More about Sax's Joint

Browse other tasty dishes in Petaluma

Sticky Rice

Steamed Rice

Chicken Wraps

Cucumber Salad

Chicken Noodle Soup

Pies

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Satay

Map

More near Petaluma to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston