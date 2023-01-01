Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna salad in
Petaluma
/
Petaluma
/
Tuna Salad
Petaluma restaurants that serve tuna salad
Ethel's Delicatessen
1000 Clegg Court, Petaluma
No reviews yet
Pole Caught Tuna Salad Sandwich
$12.00
More about Ethel's Delicatessen
Sax's Joint
317 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad
$15.00
Tomato Mushroom Onion Avocado and Cheddar on Bed of Greens
More about Sax's Joint
