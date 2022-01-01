Go
Peter Clark Kitchen

698 East Market Street

Popular Items

Yukon Homecut Fries$3.99
with sea salt and chives
*SOUP SPECIAL* Southwest chicken tortilla$6.99
12oz
Roast Turkey & Brie Grilled Cheese$14.99
Shallot bacon jam, fried brussel sprouts, bavarian mustard aioli, sourdough
*NEW* Crispy Brussel Sprout$14.99
Smoked blue cheese, roasted mushrooms, blackened onions, cauliflower bits, mixed greens, lardons, sherry vinaigrette, parmesan crisp, sea salt
House Made Chicken Nugget +Fries / BBQ Sauce$7.99
house fries
Avocado BLT$11.99
bibb lettuce, baby greens, Apple bacon chips, roasted tomato, avocado, sweet red onion, sourdough parmesan crouton, buttermilk dressing
Shaved Garlic + Herb Prime Rib Ciabatta$17.99
sharp cheddar, horseradish aioli + onion jam
Crispy chicken + dill brioche$14.99
Buttermilk fried breast, garlic and dill pickle chips, chickpea aioli, mikes hot honey, greens and tomato served with sea salt + chive fries
*NEW* Wood-Fired, Grass Fed Burger Stack$16.99
wood-fired, grass-fed burger stack - sharp cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickles, burger sauce - with sea salt + chive fries
Eggroll in a Bowl$12.99
napa cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, shiitake mushroom, snow peas, baby greens, soy nut crunch, ponzu hoisin vinaigrette
Location

698 East Market Street

West Chester PA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
