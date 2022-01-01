Peter Pan Diner
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
999 Sunrise Hwy
Bay Shore, NY 11706
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore NY 11706
Nearby restaurants
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails
Authentic & inspired Mexican Cuisine and Cocktails! From tacos to entrees we source only the best ingredients. Finely crafted Margaritas using 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila, organic agave, and fresh squeezed lime juice! We partner with local organic farms and even grow produce in our very own Greenhouse Dining Room.
Bango Bowls
Healthy Shouldn't Taste This Good!!
Local Burger
Love, Peace & Burger Grease.
Toast Coffeehouse
Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with an artistic vibe located in Bay Shore.
Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.