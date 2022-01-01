Go
Peter Pan Diner

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

French Toast Deluxe$15.95
with One Egg, Bacon, Ham and Sausage. Served with Butter and Syrup.
Jumbo Burger Deluxe$12.70
Your choice of patty served on a toasted bun with your Choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, Coleslaw and a Pickle.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$15.95
With Caesar Salad and Croutons
BLT Sandwich$8.95
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes
French Fries$6.80
Choice of Regular Cut, Seasoned Curly, Seasoned Waffle, Steak or Sweet Potato.
Chicken Gryo$18.40
On Pita with Greek Salad and your Choice of Rice or French Fries.
Jumbo Burger$8.70
Your choice of patty served on a toasted bun with coleslaw and pickle.
Cowboy Burger$14.90
BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mushrooms, Fried Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese.
Lemon Meringue Pie$5.49
Caesar Salad$13.29
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Creamy Caesar Dressing.
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore NY 11706

Nearby restaurants

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Authentic & inspired Mexican Cuisine and Cocktails! From tacos to entrees we source only the best ingredients. Finely crafted Margaritas using 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila, organic agave, and fresh squeezed lime juice! We partner with local organic farms and even grow produce in our very own Greenhouse Dining Room.

Bango Bowls

No reviews yet

Healthy Shouldn't Taste This Good!!

Local Burger

No reviews yet

Love, Peace & Burger Grease.

Toast Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with an artistic vibe located in Bay Shore.
Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.

Peter Pan Diner

