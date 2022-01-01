Go
Peter Pratt's Inn

Fireside fine dining in a bucolic, pine-forested setting

FRENCH FRIES

673 Croton Heights Rd • $$$

Avg 4.3 (476 reviews)

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

673 Croton Heights Rd

Yorktown Heights NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
